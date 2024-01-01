Two people struck and killed by speeding driver in Montreal, 23-year-old man arrested

Montreal police say they've arrested a man who struck and killed two people with his car before fleeing the scene early this morning. A Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 1, 2024 10:09 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 11:56 am.

Montreal police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed two people with his car before fleeing the scene early this morning. 

Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said witnesses told police the driver was travelling at high speed when he struck the two pedestrians in Montreal’s northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. 

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle, but travelled only a few blocks before getting out and continuing his flight on foot.

Chèvrefils said he was then tracked down by a police dog. 

She said the 23-year-old driver was arrested and taken to hospital.

Police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said later Monday morning that a blood test was requested at the hospital to determine if the driver had been using drugs or alcohol.

“Speed was one of the factors, but we’ll see if alcohol were drugs were involved,” he said. 

Brabant identified the two pedestrians as men aged 30 and 32, both were declared dead on the scene.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

16h ago

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes
Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves...

3h ago

Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge today, a tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.  Joanie McNally, from Sackville...

56m ago

Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?
Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?

This year saw the coronation of a new King. As our new head of state, King Charles has an opportunity to begin righting some of the wrongs committed to Indigenous communities in Canada. But as we enter...

4h ago

