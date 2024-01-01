Two people struck and killed by speeding driver in Montreal, 23-year-old man arrested

Montreal police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed two people with his car before fleeing the scene early this morning.

Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said witnesses told police the driver was travelling at high speed when he struck the two pedestrians in Montreal’s northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle, but travelled only a few blocks before getting out and continuing his flight on foot.

Chèvrefils said he was then tracked down by a police dog.

She said the 23-year-old driver was arrested and taken to hospital.

Police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said later Monday morning that a blood test was requested at the hospital to determine if the driver had been using drugs or alcohol.

“Speed was one of the factors, but we’ll see if alcohol were drugs were involved,” he said.

Brabant identified the two pedestrians as men aged 30 and 32, both were declared dead on the scene.

