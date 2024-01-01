Victim identified from fatal stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in his 50s at Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst St. on Dec. 30.
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in his 50s at Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst St. on Dec. 30. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 1, 2024 11:01 pm.

The victim has been identified after a man died from being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.

Police were called to the area just before 2:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man was found with stab wounds.

Liam Keddy, 41, of Toronto, was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on the scene and the homicide unit is investigating.

The shelter operator’s chief executive officer said both Keddy and the person arrested were residents at the 74-bed men’s shelter.

Homes First CEO Patricia Mueller says no staff were injured.

Mueller said she does not anticipate any “major relocation” of people staying at the shelter during the investigation.

With files from Meredith Bond and The Canadian Press

