Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York

Both the victim and the suspect of a stabbing in East York on Monday night are in hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrived on scene to the location of O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue just after 8:00 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.

Police initially reported that the suspect was in custody and the victim was being transported to hospital, but later said both the suspect and victim had been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There is an ongoing investigation and those in the area should expect road closures.