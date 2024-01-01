Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York

The scene of a stabbing on O'Connor Drive on January 1, 2024. (Rick Helinski/CITYNEWS)
The scene of a stabbing on O'Connor Drive on January 1, 2024. (Rick Helinski/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 1, 2024 9:21 pm.

Both the victim and the suspect of a stabbing in East York on Monday night are in hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrived on scene to the location of O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue just after 8:00 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.

Police initially reported that the suspect was in custody and the victim was being transported to hospital, but later said both the suspect and victim had been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There is an ongoing investigation and those in the area should expect road closures.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

4h ago

1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough
1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough

One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway...

10m ago

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police
81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police

Toronto police officers say the collision happened on Dufferin Street between Dundas Street West and College Street on Dec. 28, 2023.

5h ago

Top Stories

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

4h ago

1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough
1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough

One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway...

10m ago

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police
81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police

Toronto police officers say the collision happened on Dufferin Street between Dundas Street West and College Street on Dec. 28, 2023.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

More Videos