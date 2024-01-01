Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

By Mike Visser

Posted January 1, 2024 8:05 am.

This year saw the coronation of a new King. As our new head of state, King Charles has an opportunity to begin righting some of the wrongs committed to Indigenous communities in Canada. But as we enter 2024, the question still remains: will he?

“We must find new ways to come to terms with the darker and more difficult aspects of the past, acknowledging, reconciling and striving to do better,” said the British monarch during a 2022 visit to Canada.

He reflected openly about reconciliation, just months before he ascended to the throne, but the words “I’m sorry” were never spoken.

“Apologies only go so far. And for me, it’s him physically coming to each community, seeing the harms done, and acknowledging that, you know, he and his family and the monarchy have the means to fix a lot of injustices on our communities,” said Dr. Paulina Johnson, a citizen of Samson Cree Nation in central Alberta, which is Treaty 6 territory.

She has trouble believing Charles’ statements about truth and reconciliation. Instead, an awkward moment from a previous royal visit remains etched in her mind.

I just couldn’t buy it. And the reason why I couldn’t buy it is I always think back to how Charles and Camilla had kind of giggled when Throat Singers were showing their culture and practices [in 2017],” said Dr. Johnson. “And I think that’s telling, because it kind of indicated to me that it wasn’t authentic.”

Crystal Harrison Collin has large following on TikTok, where she shares her culture as an Anishinaabe woman living in Sioux Lookout, Ontario — which is covered by Treaty 3.

“It allows me to have my own voice and my own opinions and a platform to speak on subjects as colonialism and Indian residential schools,” said Harrison Collin.

“It was the residential school the severed everything and caused great damage”

Harrison Collin’s father is a survivor of Canada’s residential school system. As Charles enters his first full year on the throne, she’s waiting for a concrete apology.

“We need to make reparations for Indian residential schools to apologize on behalf of the monarchy for their part in that system, for upholding colonialism, to give our land back,” said Collin.

It’s still not clear whether Charles will venture down that road in 2024 — upholding treaty promises or revoking the doctrine of discovery, as many have called for. 

“I do carry doubt. I have doubt, but I can remain hopeful.  If not with King Charles, then perhaps his son, William.”

“It’s my hope that, you know, the monarchy can acknowledge or would acknowledge their role in in our health and well-being. But will they? Probably not,” said Johnson.

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

12h ago

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued tsunami alerts and ordered evacuations following a series of earthquakes on Monday that started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of its main island. The...

36m ago

Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

Hundreds of Canadians are planning to put the old year on ice by ushering 2024 in with a polar bear swim, though perhaps in smaller numbers than in New Years Days past. The tradition of swimming in lakes,...

48m ago

E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station
E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working...

15h ago

