2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon.

OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic lane throwing bottles at vehicles and people on Highway 50, south of Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The woman had a dog with her who had bitten a person who stopped to try and help.

Provincial police say when the officers arrived, they were faced with an aggressive dog and a “combative individual.”

Officers were able to secure the dog, but during the arrest of the woman, three officers suffered minor injuries and two of them were bitten by the suspect.

The suspect was not injured during the interaction.

A 29-year-old Loretto woman is facing numerous charges in relation to the incident, including mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and public intoxication. She is expected to appear in court later this month.

The person who was bitten by the dog sustained minor injuries and Caledon By-Law Enforcement Services will be investigating the dog bite.