2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police badge
Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 2, 2024 9:20 am.

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon.

OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic lane throwing bottles at vehicles and people on Highway 50, south of Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The woman had a dog with her who had bitten a person who stopped to try and help.

Provincial police say when the officers arrived, they were faced with an aggressive dog and a “combative individual.”

Officers were able to secure the dog, but during the arrest of the woman, three officers suffered minor injuries and two of them were bitten by the suspect.

The suspect was not injured during the interaction.

A 29-year-old Loretto woman is facing numerous charges in relation to the incident, including mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and public intoxication. She is expected to appear in court later this month.

The person who was bitten by the dog sustained minor injuries and Caledon By-Law Enforcement Services will be investigating the dog bite.

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.

2h ago

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. "The data this year is breaking new all-time highs," said...

4h ago

Why do food prices keep rising?
Why do food prices keep rising?

On today's The Big Story Podcast, Canadian grocery giants have long claimed that they've only raised food prices to offset their increased expenses. But now, with many supply chain issues having been resolved,...

34m ago

Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's busy Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's busy Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said. All...

18m ago

