$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, 1st time the game has been won on New Year’s Day

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. Someone in Michigan has won an $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2024 3:09 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 3:42 am.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Michigan has won an $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.

The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball: 1.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $810 million to $842.4 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Before the big win on New Year’s, the jackpot had been growing since mid-October.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $842.4 million, payable over 30 years, or a lump sum payment of $425.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

Other top-winning tickets include four sold in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Two tickets, from Florida and Texas, matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press

