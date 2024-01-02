Arkansas family identified in house explosion that killed 4 in Michigan

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield Township, Mich., on Saturday Dec. 30, 2023. Several were killed and injured. (WXYZ via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2024 3:29 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 3:43 pm.

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four people from an Arkansas family were publicly identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal house explosion in Michigan over the weekend.

Authorities said the explosion Saturday was likely caused by flammable fuel in the air and not a result of foul play.

The dead were identified as Hope Bragg, 51, husband Don Bragg, 53, and their children, Kenneth Bragg, 22, and Elizabeth Bragg, 19, all from Monticello, Arkansas, the Northfield Township Police Department said.

The explosion happened at the home of Hope Bragg’s father, Richard Pruden, 72, who remained in critical condition. Stephen Bragg, 16, was in stable condition.

The explosion destroyed the home, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Detroit. The Braggs were visiting Michigan for the holiday, Lt. David Powell said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Powell said of the damage.

Hope Bragg was an instructor at the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, and Don Bragg worked as a research forester at the U.S. Forest Service, according to their LinkedIn pages.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

2h ago

TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor
TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor

A fight on a Toronto subway train that took it out of commission not long after the new year was rung in contributed to crowds at the city's largest transit hub as revelers were travelling home, Toronto's...

36m ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army donation bin is still overflowing with toys that were meant for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

9m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

3h ago

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

2h ago

TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor
TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor

A fight on a Toronto subway train that took it out of commission not long after the new year was rung in contributed to crowds at the city's largest transit hub as revelers were travelling home, Toronto's...

36m ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army donation bin is still overflowing with toys that were meant for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

9m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.

22h ago

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:24
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle

Is Donald Trump eligible to run for president again? Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. Supreme Court is under pressure to decide Trump’s fate on the 2024 ballot.
More Videos