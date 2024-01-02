‘Black Panther’ performer Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in NYC crash

By The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 3:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in midtown Manhattan early on New Year’s Day has been identified as an actor who has appeared in films such as “Black Panther” and “The Color Purple.”

Actor and stunt performer Carrie Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth and is in a great deal of pain following the crash near Penn Station on Monday, her mother posted to Instagram.

Bernans’ publicist did not immediately return a message left Tuesday seeking comment.

Police said a 44-year-old man was fleeing officers at around 1:30 a.m. when he drove onto the sidewalk and injured several pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. The driver was arrested on charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened about a dozen blocks south of Times Square, where thousands of revelers had just celebrated the start of the New Year.

Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in “Black Panther” and performed stunts in the musical version of “The Color Purple” released last month. She is the mother of a young son, and her mother posted that the child was not with her when she was injured.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

2h ago

TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor
TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor

A fight on a Toronto subway train that took it out of commission not long after the new year was rung in contributed to crowds at the city's largest transit hub as revelers were travelling home, Toronto's...

37m ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army donation bin is still overflowing with toys that were meant for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

10m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

3h ago

