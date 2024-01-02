Brother of powerful Colombian senator pleads guilty in New York to narcotics smuggling charge

FILE - In this photo provided by the Colombian Police press office, police escort Álvaro Córdoba during his extradition to the U.S., Jan. 19, 2023, in Bogota, Colombia. Córdoba, the brother of a powerful leftist senator in Colombia, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, to federal narcotics charges as part of a sting in which he offered to introduce U.S. drug informants to dissident guerrillas who could help smuggle huge quantities of cocaine to New York. (Colombian Police press office via AP, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Larry Neumeister And Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 4:12 pm.

New York (AP) — The brother of a powerful leftist senator in Colombia pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal narcotics charges as part of a sting in which he offered to introduce U.S. drug informants to dissident guerrillas who could help smuggle huge quantities of cocaine to New York.

Álvaro Córdoba, dressed in prison garb, entered a plea in Manhattan federal court to a single count of conspiring to send 500 grams (17 ounces) or more of cocaine into the U.S. He will be sentenced to a mandatory five years in prison but could also face more than two decades behind bars under sentencing laws. His plea does not contain any promise to cooperate with law enforcement.

“I knew that the cocaine would end up in the United States and I knew what I was doing was wrong,” Córdoba, who will be sentenced in April, told Judge Lewis J. Liman.

Córdoba, 64, was arrested in Medellin, Colombia, in 2022 and extradited to the U.S. almost a year ago by President Gustavo Petro, who was elected with the support of Córdoba’s sister, Sen. Piedad Córdoba. The case was something of a minefield for Petro, given his historic ties to the left as a former rebel himself and his newfound role as commander in chief of security forces that have long served as the United States’ caretaker in fighting narcotics smuggling in the South American nation.

Piedad Córdoba has been a harsh U.S. critic who, under previously conservative Colombian rule, promoted closer ties to Venezuela’s socialist government and more support for traditionally overlooked Afro-Colombian communities.

While prosecutors have not accused the senator of any involvement in the drug conspiracy, her brother’s court-appointed attorney, John Zach, suggested in an October hearing that agents for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration instructed informants to target the politician. And the senator herself likened the sting against her and her brother to the manhunt decades ago that brought down Medellin cartel boss Pablo Escobar.

But her complaints of “political persecution” fell on deaf ears, with Petro signing off on Córdoba’s extradition shortly after he was elected. Petro’s decision was taken as a hopeful sign in Washington, which has relied on Colombia’s support for more than two decades to limit the supply of cocaine entering the U.S. More recently, however, Petro has lambasted the U.S.-led war on drugs.

Zach declined to comment. The Associated Press sent an email requesting comment to Sen. Córdoba.

Although much of the U.S. case against Álvaro Córdoba remains sealed, Colombian court records from his attempt to block extradition show that a DEA confidential source approached him saying that he was looking for protection inside Colombia to smuggle as much as 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of cocaine per month through Mexico to New York.

Córdoba then put the source in touch with an associate who said he had a large amount of “chickens” —

Córdoba also allegedly offered to make arrangements for the DEA source to visit a clandestine camp in southern Colombian jungles where 300 guerrillas armed with surface-to-air missiles and other weapons would supply and provide safe passage for the narcotics. The rebel unit was run by a holdout commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, who refused to go along with a 2016 peace deal that Piedad Córdoba helped broker, prosecutors said.

Right before Christmas in 2021, Córdoba and an associate delivered to the confidential source and an undercover Colombian official a 5-kilo (11-pound) sample of cocaine in exchange for $15,000, authorities said. A few months later, Córdoba was arrested. After being extradited to New York, additional weapons charges against him were dropped.

___

Goodman reported from Miami. Follow him on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Larry Neumeister And Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

2h ago

TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor
TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor

A fight on a Toronto subway train that took it out of commission not long after the new year was rung in contributed to crowds at the city's largest transit hub as revelers were travelling home, Toronto's...

35m ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army donation bin is still overflowing with toys that were meant for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

9m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

3h ago

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

2h ago

TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor
TTC reviewing crowding at Union Station after NYE festivities, fight a factor

A fight on a Toronto subway train that took it out of commission not long after the new year was rung in contributed to crowds at the city's largest transit hub as revelers were travelling home, Toronto's...

35m ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army donation bin is still overflowing with toys that were meant for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

9m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.

22h ago

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:24
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle

Is Donald Trump eligible to run for president again? Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. Supreme Court is under pressure to decide Trump’s fate on the 2024 ballot.
More Videos