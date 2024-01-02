Amber Alert for baby girl believed abducted by mother in Montreal

The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 2:26 pm.

Montreal police have triggered an Amber Alert for a baby girl gone missing from a home in the city earlier today.

Police say one-year-old Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui was allegedly abducted by her 18-year-old mother, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge.

The child was reported missing from a home in the Montreal borough of Lachine at about 9:25 a.m.

Monterrosa-Laberge is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with a scar on her left lip and her forehead, while the baby girl was wearing a light pink neck warmer with a pink and white unicorn on it.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says police don’t have any information about a vehicle in this case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

39m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

2h ago

Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal
Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal

Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey...

2h ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

5h ago

