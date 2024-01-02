Dennis Edney, lawyer for former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr, dead at 77

Omar Khadr's lawyer Dennis Edney speaks to media in Edmonton, on Thursday, May 7, 2015. The well-known Canadian lawyer who played a critical role in the release of Khadr, who was detained as a teen in Guantanamo Bay, has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2024 3:25 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 4:18 pm.

A well-known Canadian lawyer who played a critical role in the release of Omar Khadr, a young detainee at Guantanamo Bay, has died.

Dennis Edney died Saturday at the age of 77.

The soccer-player-turned lawyer spent more than a decade acting in defence of Khadr, including in three Supreme Court of Canada cases that led to Khadr’s eventual release from prison in 2015.

An obituary published in the Edmonton Journal says Edney, who was born in Scotland, embraced Edmonton as his home for most of the last 45 years.

It says his legal practice reflected his dedication to justice and his indomitable spirit.

The obituary says Edney’s most enduring passion was his family — his wife, Patricia, and sons, Cameron and Duncan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

