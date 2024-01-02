Hydro One chief financial and regulatory officer Chris Lopez stepping down on June 30

Hydro One Ltd. says chief financial and regulatory officer Chris Lopez is stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities. A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2024 7:42 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 8:16 am.

Hydro One Ltd. says chief financial and regulatory officer Chris Lopez is stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.

The company says it will now begin an internal and external search for his replacement.

Hydro One says Lopez will remain in his position while the search for his replacement is underway.

Lopez joined Hydro One in 2016 as senior vice-president of finance.

Before joining the Ontario utility, Lopez was vice-president, corporate planning and mergers and acquisitions at TransAlta Corp.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

TOKYO (AP) — A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed...

1h ago

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “The data this year is breaking new all-time highs,” said...

3h ago

Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash
Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to McCowan Road and Consilium Place on Monday to reports of the collision. Only...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

46m ago

Top Stories

Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

TOKYO (AP) — A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed...

1h ago

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “The data this year is breaking new all-time highs,” said...

3h ago

Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash
Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to McCowan Road and Consilium Place on Monday to reports of the collision. Only...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.

15h ago

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
More Videos