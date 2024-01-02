In the news today: CEO pay broke new records in 2022: report

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022.

The organization’s latest report found that those 100 CEOs, most of them men, were paid an average of $14.9-million.

That’s $7,162 an hour.

The report says that before the end of January second, the average CEO has already made the average worker’s yearly salary.

—

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Push for foreign registry highlights complexities

For more than a year, Canada has been mulling the creation of a foreign agent registry to fight interference in the country’s democratic processes.

The Liberal government and even some firm supporters of the idea acknowledge such a registry would be just one of several tools to prevent hostile actors from meddling in Canadian affairs.

Others say it doesn’t belong in the toolbox at all.

The rationale for establishing a registry stems from the fact states may engage in interference to advance their political goals, and can employ people to act on their behalf without those individuals disclosing who they’re helping.

Some believe requiring such people to formally register with the government they are trying to influence — with the threat of fines or even prison time for failing to comply — can make these dealings more visible to the public.

Allegations of Chinese interference in the last two federal elections — suggestions fuelled by anonymous leaks to the media — have amplified calls for a registry.

—

Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula

A national recall has been issued for a brand of hypoallergenic infant formula over concerns it may be contaminated with a bacteria.

An advisory from Health Canada says the Enfamil brand Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic formula is being recalled by the company over concerns it may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii.

The notice says the bacteria is not commonly linked to human illness but can cause serious or fatal bloodstream and central nervous system infections.

It has also been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns.

—

Quebec appeal court upholds ruling finding police watchdog issued biased release

A Quebec appeals court has upheld a ruling that found the province’s police watchdog issued a biased news release harming the family of a man who was killed by officers in 2017.

The family of Koray Kevin Celik sued the agency, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, arguing that a press release outlining the result of its investigation was inaccurate and only included the police’s version of events.

A provincial court judge sided with the family in a 2021 decision, and awarded Celik’s parents and brothers a total of $30,000 in damages.

The provincial government appealed the ruling, arguing the BEI had done nothing wrong and even if it had, those faults hadn’t harmed the honour or dignity of Celik’s family.

Court of Appeal Justice Simon Ruel found that while the trial judge had made some errors in his ruling, his conclusions were valid.

Celik, 28, died after police were called to the family home in western Montreal by his parents who were worried he would drive while intoxicated.

—

Woman who fell from exit door of Edmonton bus dies, police say

A passenger who fell out the back door of an Edmonton Transit bus last week has died.

The 63-year-old woman had been in hospital since Friday, where police said she was in critical condition.

Police have said the bus was making a left turn in the city’s west end when the woman, who was moving towards the rear exit, lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street.

A city spokeswoman said the exit doors of buses lock when the vehicles are in motion, but the woman fell against the glass in the door, the glass shattered and she fell through it.

The Edmonton Transit Service issued a statement on Sunday saying it is supporting police in their investigation and has also reported the incident to the province.

—

