Male hospitalized after west end shooting: Toronto police
Posted January 2, 2024 10:56 pm.
A male was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after police say he was grazed by a bullet in a west end shooting on Tuesday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. in the Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue area.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found the victim near the scene with what appeared to be “a graze” from a bullet.
Police did not reveal the age of the victim.
More to come