Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,872.14, down 86.30):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Financials. Up seven cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $85.69 on 21.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $52.35 on 11.1 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The). (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down $1.17, or 1.81 per cent, to $63.33 on 9.0 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down five cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $133.95 on 8.6 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Financials. Down three cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $63.77 on 8.1 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada (subordinate voting shares). (TSX:POW). Utilities. Up seven cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $37.96 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 21 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $18.48 — Air Canada notched the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a new report, even as the carrier surged back to profitability. The country’s biggest carrier landed 63 per cent of its flights on time last year, placing it last among the continent’s 10 largest airlines. That means roughly 140,000 planes rolled up to the gate late — more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival. The score was five percentage points below the second- and third-lowest carriers, JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines, respectively. Canada’s other major airline, WestJet, placed seventh in North America with a score of 69 per cent.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM). Materials. Down 60 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $72.05 — Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has acquired a minority stake in Canada Nickel Co. Ltd. in what it says is an early stage investment in the growing critical minerals sector. Under the deal, Agnico Eagle says it has bought 19.6 million units of Canada Nickel in a flow-through offering at a price of $1.18 per unit for a total of $23.1 million. The investment gives Agnico Eagle a 12 per cent stake in Canada Nickel on a non-diluted basis and also gives it a right to maintain its stake in Canada Nickel in future financings and to nominate one person to the company’s board of directors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Consumer Discretionary. Down $1.07, or 1.03 per cent, to $102.46 — Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week. The fast-food chain says the blueberry fritter, cinnamon sugar twist and walnut crunch will be back in stores for a limited time. The treats will be sold at Tims’ Canadian locations starting Jan. 10. Their return is meant to mark Tims’ 60th anniversary, which will arrive on May 17. The company also plans to revive its omelette bites and introduce sweet chili chicken wraps and bowls to its menu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

3h ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army donation bin is still overflowing with toys that were meant for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

1h ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

8h ago

Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza

OTTAWA — The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from...

34m ago

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

3h ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army donation bin is still overflowing with toys that were meant for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

1h ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

8h ago

Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza

OTTAWA — The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:24
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle

Is Donald Trump eligible to run for president again? Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. Supreme Court is under pressure to decide Trump’s fate on the 2024 ballot.
More Videos