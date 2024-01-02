Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,872.14, down 86.30):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Financials. Up seven cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $85.69 on 21.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $52.35 on 11.1 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The). (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down $1.17, or 1.81 per cent, to $63.33 on 9.0 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down five cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $133.95 on 8.6 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Financials. Down three cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $63.77 on 8.1 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada (subordinate voting shares). (TSX:POW). Utilities. Up seven cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $37.96 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 21 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $18.48 — Air Canada notched the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a new report, even as the carrier surged back to profitability. The country’s biggest carrier landed 63 per cent of its flights on time last year, placing it last among the continent’s 10 largest airlines. That means roughly 140,000 planes rolled up to the gate late — more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival. The score was five percentage points below the second- and third-lowest carriers, JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines, respectively. Canada’s other major airline, WestJet, placed seventh in North America with a score of 69 per cent.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM). Materials. Down 60 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $72.05 — Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has acquired a minority stake in Canada Nickel Co. Ltd. in what it says is an early stage investment in the growing critical minerals sector. Under the deal, Agnico Eagle says it has bought 19.6 million units of Canada Nickel in a flow-through offering at a price of $1.18 per unit for a total of $23.1 million. The investment gives Agnico Eagle a 12 per cent stake in Canada Nickel on a non-diluted basis and also gives it a right to maintain its stake in Canada Nickel in future financings and to nominate one person to the company’s board of directors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Consumer Discretionary. Down $1.07, or 1.03 per cent, to $102.46 — Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week. The fast-food chain says the blueberry fritter, cinnamon sugar twist and walnut crunch will be back in stores for a limited time. The treats will be sold at Tims’ Canadian locations starting Jan. 10. Their return is meant to mark Tims’ 60th anniversary, which will arrive on May 17. The company also plans to revive its omelette bites and introduce sweet chili chicken wraps and bowls to its menu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2,2024.

The Canadian Press