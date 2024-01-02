Police seek motive in fiery fatal crash in upstate New York; no terror link found

Rochester police investigate a fatal fiery crash outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, N.Y. early Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. A Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, sending both vehicles “through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk,” the statement said. (WHAM-TV via AP)

Posted January 2, 2024 11:13 am.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man who died after crashing an SUV loaded with gas cans outside an upstate New York concert venue appeared to have been aiming at a pedestrian crossing, but investigators have found no evidence that the crash that killed two ride-hail passengers early on New Year’s Day was terror-related, police said Tuesday.

Rochester police Chief David Smith told a news conference that the suspect in the crash, tentatively identified as Michael Avery of the Syracuse area, may have suffered from undiagnosed mental health problems. But officials say the motive remains unknown.

“I have been getting inundated with questions as to why this individual would choose … Rochester, New York, why he would choose to do this on New Year’s Day, and why he would appear to target concert goers trying to have a great time to bring in the new year,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “Those are all questions that have been raised, and things that we just don’t have answers to yet.”

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday as officers were directing traffic after a concert by a jam band let out at the Kodak Center theater complex.

The driver sped up, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and appeared to have intentionally been driving toward a pedestrian crossing, according to police.

A Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, sending both vehicles through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk.

Two passengers in the Outlander were killed. Avery died last night, according to Smith. At least nine pedestrians were injured, one with “life-altering” injuries, officials said.

The collision caused a blaze that took the fire department more than an hour to extinguish.

Police searched Avery’s hotel room after the crash and did not find a suicide note.

Police say Avery drove to the Rochester area on Wednesday and checked into a hotel, renting the Expedition two days later at the local airport. He went on a buying spree of gasoline and gasoline containers around the area on Saturday. Smith said Avery made at least a half-dozen purchases.

Officials said the FBI’s joint terrorism task force was involved in the investigation, which is usual in cases like this.

“We’ve uncovered no evidence of an ideology and no nexus to terrorism, either international or domestic so far in the investigation,” said Jeremy Bell, assistant special agent in charge of the Rochester office.

Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal
Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal

Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey...

breaking

47m ago

At least 9 people injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes into ditch
At least 9 people injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes into ditch

At least nine passengers have been injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

11m ago

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

3h ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

2h ago

