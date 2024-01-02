Somalia dismisses Ethiopia-Somaliland coastline deal, says it compromises sovereignty

By Omar Faruk, The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 12:12 pm.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president on Tuesday rejected an agreement signed between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland to give landlocked Ethiopia access to its coast, calling it a violation of international law.

“We will not stand idly by and watch our sovereignty being compromised,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told a joint session of Somalia’s federal parliament.

Somaliland, a region strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict. The region has maintained its own government despite its lack of international recognition.

On Monday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi signed a memorandum of understanding to allow Ethiopia to lease a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) stretch of coastline to establish a marine force base.

Somaliland’s president said the agreement also included a clause that Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent country in the near future.

Somalia’s president said Somalia and Ethiopia share a long history and that embracing a peaceful coexistence is the only way to ensure lasting peace in the region.

He also expressed concern that Ethiopia’s presence could give rise to extremism, saying that Ethiopia’s incursion into Somalia in 2006 to fight the Islamic Courts Union led to the rise of the extremist group al-Shabab, which still poses a significant threat.

“We need to be cautious to avoid jeopardizing the significant strides we’ve made towards defeating this group, and this move is creating another opportunity for al-Shabab to recruit,” Mohamud said,

Al-Shabab through its spokesman, Sheik Ali Dhere, urged the Somali people to unite and defend their land and sea against perceived external threats. The statement was carried by the group’s radio arm, Andalus.

With a population of more than 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

The agreement strengthens the security, economic and political partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a statement from the Ethiopian prime minister’s office said.

The agreement “is unlikely to affect regional stability in the short term,” said Matt Bryden, strategic advisor for Sahan Research, a Nairobi-based think tank.

Somalia has no means to impose its will by force on Somaliland, but it is likely to deploy instruments of juridical sovereignty to isolate it, Bryden said. These include restricting the activities of aid agencies and donor governments, restraining international flights and warning foreign commercial interests against doing business with Somaliland, he said.

However, an escalation in political and diplomatic posturing by neighboring countries such as Djibouti and Eritrea is “very likely” in the longer term, Bryden said.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Odula in Nairobi, Kenya contributed.

Omar Faruk, The Associated Press

Top Stories

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

15m ago

OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays
OPP urging 'better decisions' from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to "make better decisions" behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges,...

37m ago

Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal
Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal

Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey...

48m ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

4h ago

