S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points as tech stocks help lead the way lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading to start the year on losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 87.54 points at 20,870.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.75 points at 37,669.79. The S&P 500 index was down 31.36 points at 4,738.47, while the Nasdaq composite was down 226.45 points at 14,784.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.11 cents US compared with 75.61 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down 16 cents at US$71.49 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.20 at US$2,073.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press