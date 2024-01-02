Toronto police say sex assault suspect ‘enticed’ victims with alcohol

Ronillo Ferrer, 47, of Toronto is facing several charges. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 2, 2024 7:20 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in two separate Scarborough incidents.

In the first incident on July 26, 2023, police say the suspect approached a 15-year-old boy at a plaza in the Parkwoods Village Drive and Victoria Park Ave area.

After approaching the boy, police said the suspect “enticed the victim with cigarettes and alcohol” and invited him to a nearby apartment.

That’s where police allege the man sexually assaulted the boy.

On December 23, 2023, police say the same suspect approached two men in the same area, offering them alcohol before inviting them back to an apartment.

“The accused sexually assaulted the victims in the apartment building,” a police release states.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, officers arrested Ronillo Ferrer, 47, of Toronto and charged him with four counts of administer a noxious substance, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of make explicit material available to person under 16.

