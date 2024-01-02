US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Too Late by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Released by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Melissa Moore & Michele Matrisciani (BenBella Books)

6. The Edge by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Nightwork by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (Atria Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. The Coworker by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by 50 Cent (HarperCollins Publishers)

6. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. The Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Book 1 (Unabridged) by Rick Riordan (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

The Associated Press