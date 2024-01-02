US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2024 5:16 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. Rich AF by Vivian Tu, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

6. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown, narrated by Edward Herrmann (Penguin Audio)

7. Feel-Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

10. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. Husband and Wife by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. Fourth Wing (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Scott McCormick, Troy Allan, Jessica Lauren Ball, Khaya Fraites, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, Taylor Coan, LaMont Ridgell, Robb Moreira, Laura C. Harris and David Cui Cui (Graphic Audio LLC)

5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

6. Summer, 1976 by David Auburn, performed by Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht (Audible Originals)

7. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Penguin Audio)

9. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

10. Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross, narrated by Alex Wingfield and Rebecca Norfolk (Macmillan Audio)

