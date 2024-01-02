‘We had to do something different’: Leafs’ GM details plan for Samsonov

samsonov
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS).

By Luke Fox, Sporsnet

Posted January 2, 2024 6:50 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 7:00 pm.

Something, anything had to change.

The goaltender Brad Treliving took to arbitration over the summer because the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t believe in him enough to commit long-term no longer believes in himself.

So, with the trade prices too steep for the GM’s liking in a goalie market flooded with buyers and short on sellers, Treliving had a choice: (a) keep trotting out Ilya Samsonov in back-to-back situations and hold his breath, or (b) give the goalie a break from NHL spotlights and red lights and reluctantly call up the kid.

The plan for his $3.55-million goaltender? Practice.

Yep, we’re talking about practice.

“We know Ilya has gone through a difficult time,” Treliving told reporters Tuesday, following the Leafs’ morning skate at Crypto.com Arena. “I just felt strongly we had to do something different to help Ilya.”

While Samsonov was waived to the AHL and prospect Dennis Hildeby recalled prior to the club’s California road trip, Samsonov won’t practise with the Marlies skaters and there is no plan — yet — to give him game action down on the farm.

Samsonov will spend this week at Ford Performance Centre training under the guidance of Marlies goalie coach Hannu Toivonen and working with the organization’s development and performance coaches, free from the pressures of game-day prep.

A change from the team environment. A minute to breathe and clear his doubts. Alone, with support staff.

“Really, it’s a physical and mental reset,” Treliving said. “We know there’s a good goalie there.

“We’re trying to use all the resources we can to help him get back to where we know he’s capable of being.”

What Samsonov, 26, is capable of being is a .919, playoff-series-winning goaltender — his peak performance in 2022-23.

Unfortunately for a struggling athlete on an expiring contract and a team losing ground in the race for a high playoff seeding, Samsonov has never got on track this season. He watched his save percentage plummet to .862 before Treliving informed him he would ring in the New Year from the waiver wire.

“There’s a little bit of a shock, right?” Treliving said of Samsonov’s reaction to this new reset strategy. “This isn’t punishment.”

This is a Hail Mary pass with a Fabergé egg.

A hope play that all Samsonov needs is technical sharpening and a mental respite to return to a form he hasn’t shown in months.

The Edmonton Oilers sent down their underperforming starter earlier this season, and Jack Campbell (5-6, .893 with AHL Bakersfield) has yet to be recalled.

Still, Treliving and the Leafs’ decision-makers “feel strongly” that the best place for Hildeby is down in the minors. So, perhaps a refreshed Samsonov does get another shot at redemption before the March 8 trade deadline.

Regardless of his desire to fix this problem internally, Trelving will continue to work the phones for a goalie trade that makes sense before the deadline.

“We always look at everything,” the GM said. “Our depth is being tested in that position.”

