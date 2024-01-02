What does a total abortion ban look like in Dominican Republic?

By María Teresa Hernández, The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 8:12 am.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic is one of four Latin American nations that criminalizes abortion without exceptions. Women face up to 2 years in prison for having an abortion, while the penalties for doctors or midwives range from 5 to 20 years. Abortion rights activists argue that the country’s total abortion ban not only restricts women’s reproductive choices but also puts their lives in danger.

Here’s a look at the country’s ban.

What role does religion play?

No other nation bears a Bible on its flag.

The country’s motto is “God, Country, Freedom,” and the government holds a concordat, or agreement, with the Vatican, which implies that the official religion is Catholicism, although the constitution allows freedom of worship.

The Catholic Church influences sex education. The “Learning to Love” program, recently implemented by the Ministry of Education, aims to reinforce Catholic values for students.

Catholics and evangelicals are united against decriminalizing abortion and hold sway among legislators. “We have gained a pro-life majority in Congress,” said anti-abortion activist Martharís Rivas. “We have always contributed to the debates, and bishops approach congressmen to talk.”

Is abortion impossible?

No. In the countryside, ancestral knowledge is used to terminate pregnancies with concoctions. Some medical personnel in urban areas facilitate abortions with medications such as misoprostol.

“It’s not legal, but if someone calls, I know how to handle it,” said a health worker who asked for anonymity to avoid prosecution. “We use prescriptions. It (misoprostol) is used to treat ulcers, so you can prescribe a B complex, an antacid and there won’t be trouble.”

In addition, there are “acompañantes” networks like in Mexico, said activist Sergia Galván.

“In 1995, we had three clandestine abortion centers, but there came a time when the risks were too high,” Galván said. “Historically we have had mechanisms, but they are insufficient in the midst of restrictions.”

What about spontaneous abortions?

The situation in public hospitals is extremely delicate, said nurse Francisca Peguero. “We have seen teenagers dying in emergency rooms because doctors face a dilemma: If they treat them, they might be criminalized.”

According to Peguero, clinics are monitored by police officers who, upon seeing a woman bleeding, can report her.

What do abortion rights activists want?

As a first step, abortion rights activists would like legal abortion access when the woman’s life is at risk, when the pregnancy is the product of rape or incest and when fetal malformations are incompatible with life.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

María Teresa Hernández, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

TOKYO (AP) — A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed...

1h ago

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “The data this year is breaking new all-time highs,” said...

3h ago

Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash
Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to McCowan Road and Consilium Place on Monday to reports of the collision. Only...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

46m ago

Top Stories

Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

TOKYO (AP) — A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed...

1h ago

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “The data this year is breaking new all-time highs,” said...

3h ago

Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash
Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to McCowan Road and Consilium Place on Monday to reports of the collision. Only...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.

15h ago

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
More Videos