12 years after she vanished, divers believe they have found body of woman in submerged vehicle

A group of volunteer divers from Sunshine State Sonar said they believe they found the remains of Sandra Lemire on Saturday, Dec 30, 2023, while diving in a small retention pond near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., apparently solving a 12-year-old mystery about what happened to her. ( Sunshine State Sonar via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 1:30 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 1:42 pm.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The body of a woman who went missing 12 years ago appears to have been found in a minivan submerged in a central Florida retention pond near Walt Disney World, according to family members and volunteer divers who discovered the remains last week.

The family of Sandra Lemire told local media on Tuesday that they believe that the remains found in the vehicle are the central Florida woman who vanished along with her car in 2012 after leaving a restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida.

Divers with Sunshine State Sonar found the vehicle last Saturday while searching in a small retention pond at the Disney World exit on Interstate 4 in Kissimmee. The group of volunteer divers assists law enforcement in finding missing persons, vehicles or vessels believed to be in Florida waterways. They had been searching for Lemire in 63 bodies of water over the last year and a half.

Last week, a tip from an Orlando Police Department detective about the location of a cellphone tower that last received a call from Lemire’s phone helped them narrow the search to the retention pond, the group said in a statement on social media.

“We located what appeared to be a minivan submerged in 14 feet of water,” the statement said. “Our team quickly suited up and dove on the vehicle to make the license plate confirmation.”

In a statement to Spectrum News in Orlando, Lemire’s son, Timothy Lemire, said he never lost hope about finding his mother.

“You just can’t lose hope and I almost did,” Timothy Lemire said Tuesday. “But the Sunshine State Sonar did an amazing job solving this case. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

The medical examiner’s office in Orlando still needs to confirm the identity of the remains. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

It is not uncommon in Florida for people to vanish and have their remains found in submerged vehicles years later in the state’s numerous retention ponds, rivers, lakes and canals. Last September, the remains of an Alabama man were found in a river in Dixie County, Florida, 28 years after he vanished. In 2015, the remains of a young teenage couple were found in a South Florida canal, 37 years after they went missing.

The Associated Press



Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Two people are injured, including one person in critical condition, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street...

16m ago

3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle: OPP
3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle: OPP

Three people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision with the driver of a stolen SUV, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle crash happened...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard
Toronto man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard

A Toronto man has been arrested in a suspected hate-motivated assault involving a security guard in the city's downtown core. Police were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area at around...

0m ago

