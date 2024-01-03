Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

6m ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

1h ago

Charges laid after woman struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair Village
Charges laid after woman struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair Village

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after the garbage truck he was driving struck and killed a woman in St. Clair Village on December 7, 2023. Police say the driver, who wasn't named, was charged on...

21m ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

4h ago

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

6m ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

1h ago

Charges laid after woman struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair Village
Charges laid after woman struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair Village

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after the garbage truck he was driving struck and killed a woman in St. Clair Village on December 7, 2023. Police say the driver, who wasn't named, was charged on...

21m ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

8h ago

5:20
How getting active can improve your physical and mental health
How getting active can improve your physical and mental health

As we get deeper into the winter months, there's a new movement in Canada that encourages people to get active to improve their physical and mental health. Melissa Duggan speaks with Janet Omstead about RED January, and how you can get involved.

8h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

5h ago

2:03
12 people taken to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus
12 people taken to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus

12 people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a Mississauga transit bus on highway 27 in Etobicoke. Shauna Hunt with the investigation into why the bus veered into oncoming traffic before ending up in a ditch.
2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.
More Videos