Argentina arrests three men suspected of belonging to a terror cell

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 3:07 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 3:12 pm.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities in Argentina have arrested three men, including a Syrian national, in Buenos Aires and surrounding areas on suspicion of being part of a terror cell, the government announced Wednesday.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich did not disclose the identity of the men — who were detained over the weekend — but released images of the suspects with their faces blurred.

In a statement issued hours before, the ministry said that one of those arrested was a Syrian national who carried passports from Venezuela and Colombia bearing his name. The nationalities of the other two men were not disclosed, but Bullrich said the men previously had used documents of various nationalities.

“We do not know if their names are the real ones,” Bullrich told reporters.

Bullrich said that authorities had been on high alert as Buenos Aires hosts the Pan-American Maccabi Games, bringing together thousands of Jewish athletes from different countries, and as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in the Gaza strip.

Bullrich said that the three men arrived in Argentina on different flights and that they had booked a hotel “two blocks from the Israeli Embassy.” She added that the suspects were waiting for “a package that came from Yemen,” raising suspicions from authorities.

Argentina was the scene of one of the largest attacks against the Jewish community in Latin America. In 1992 a bomb exploded at the Israeli Embassy killing 29 people.

Two years later a car bomb destroyed a cultural Jewish center, killing 85 in the nation’s capital. Prosecutors have said Iranian agents were behind the attacks, a claim Iran has denied.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Fire officials remain at the scene of a fire at a deli in North York that two Toronto councillors are calling a hate crime. Toronto fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking
Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking

Toronto media, ahem, crafts its share of hyperbolic crime headlines that could leave you convinced you'll be shot, carjacked and cannabilized the second you step foot in the Big Smoke. But according...

59m ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

1h ago

Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024
Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024

United Way Greater Toronto and Daily Bread Food Bank representatives say they saw a huge demand for help in 2023, adding it could grow in 2024.

1h ago

