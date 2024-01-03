2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Two people are injured, including one person in critical condition, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Peel Regional Police say two vehicles were involved.

Two people were rushed to hospital — a woman with critical injuries and another person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound Dixie Road is closed north of Queen for the investigation.