2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
Posted January 3, 2024 12:59 pm.
Last Updated January 3, 2024 1:49 pm.
Two people are injured, including one person in critical condition, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.
Peel Regional Police say two vehicles were involved.
Two people were rushed to hospital — a woman with critical injuries and another person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Southbound Dixie Road is closed north of Queen for the investigation.