3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle in Burlington

Three people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision with the driver of a stolen SUV in Burlington, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday in the Highway 6 and Upper James Street area.

Burlington OPP officers confirmed the driver of a stolen SUV was travelling southbound on Upper James when he collided with the vehicle, which was travelling northbound on Highway 6 and making a left turn.

3 people to hospital after a stolen vehicle was involved in a 2 car crash on #Hwy6/Upper James. #BurlingtonOPP investigating, charges laid on the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle ^ks pic.twitter.com/XofjXKgKTZ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 3, 2024

Sgt. Schmidt said the driver of the northbound vehicle was treated for relatively minor injuries. Two other female passengers were also hurt, one with minor injuries and another with serious injuries.

The driver of the stolen SUV was not injured and was arrested. Sgt. Schmidt said he will be facing several charges, including possession of stolen property. A female passenger was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

There were closures in the area but the roads have since reopened.