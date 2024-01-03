Canada’s clean-tech revolution will be limited without more clean power: Champagne

The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The operation includes 17 Vestas V-80 turbines which produce 30.6 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 9,000 homes. There are more than 300 commercial wind turbines generating electricity in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 3, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne spent most of last year doling out big bucks for massive new electric-vehicle battery plants as Canada made some major moves to solidify its green industrial strategy.

But he is warning that the country is reaching the limits of its abundant renewable energy capacity, and making more electricity is going to be key to keeping the wins coming.

He says Canada needs to focus heavily in the coming months and years on developing small nuclear reactors and expanding other renewable energy sources.

Volkswagen is among the companies that made clear it chose Canada for its first North American EV battery plant last year in part because of the access to renewable power. 

But Champagne says some project locations are already being adjusted because some regions are already hitting the peak of that power supply.

Quebec’s energy minister warned last May that tough decisions were coming in his province as major projects can’t all proceed because there won’t be enough electricity to run them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

