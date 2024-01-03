Charges laid after woman struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair Village

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after the garbage truck he was driving struck and killed a woman in St. Clair Village on December 7, 2023.

Police say the driver, who wasn’t named, was charged on Wednesday with careless driving causing bodily harm or death, fail to yield to pedestrian and turning in an unsafe manner.

The victim, in her 50s, was walking westbound and crossing Winona Drive at St. Clair Avenue West when she was struck by the garbage truck that was making a right-hand turn onto Winona.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A community advocate told CityNews at the time that the death was preventable.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for this woman. She was probably going shopping at No Frills and she was let down today by the City of Toronto,” said Julian Back, who runs a community safety Facebook group.

He says the intersection has been problematic for some time – something he has asked the City to address on multiple occasions.

“I urged [the city] to close off the condominium entrance where this truck was going to go and pick up garbage weeks ago because it was not built properly. They cannot do the turns inside that delivery area.”

“This has been a problem for years. But the condo is brand new and they have an entrance here for deliveries. They did not design the delivery area well enough to make it safe for our area,” he added.