Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 2:56 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 3:12 pm.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill was at Dolphins practice Wednesday as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. His family is out of the house and safe.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Fire officials remain at the scene of a fire at a deli in North York that two Toronto councillors are calling a hate crime. Toronto fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking
Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking

Toronto media, ahem, crafts its share of hyperbolic crime headlines that could leave you convinced you'll be shot, carjacked and cannabilized the second you step foot in the Big Smoke. But according...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

1h ago

Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024
Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024

United Way Greater Toronto and Daily Bread Food Bank representatives say they saw a huge demand for help in 2023, adding it could grow in 2024.

1h ago

