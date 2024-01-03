Hong Kong prosecutors allege democracy publisher Jimmy Lai urged protests, sanctions against China

Lai Shun Yan, son of activist publisher Jimmy Lai, center right, walks by policemen as he arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to attend his father's trial in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Billy H.C. Kwok)

By Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 4:59 am.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 5:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday alleged that Hong Kong activist and publisher Jimmy Lai had encouraged the city’s residents to protest and urged the U.S. to take action against the “oppressive” Chinese authorities in Beijing.

The 76-year-old media tycoon, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on massive pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019. The central government in Beijing responded by imposing a sweeping national security law aimed at stamping down opposition. Lai has been in jail for over three years.

Lai’s national security trial is being closely watched by foreign governments, business professionals and legal scholars. Many view it as a trial of the city’s freedoms and a test for judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

Lai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiring to collude with foreign countries and another count of conspiring to publish seditious material. He smiled at family members as he entered the court Wednesday and put his hands together to show appreciation to supporters in the public gallery. One supporter shouted “Hang in there!” and was hushed by guards.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau on the fifth day of the trial presented what he said were Lai’s instructions to senior management and editors at Apple Daily to come up with ways to urge the Hong Kong public to protest a proposed extradition bill in 2019.

The bill, which was later withdrawn following protests, could have allowed suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China, where Communist Party-dominated courts are accused of handing down convictions based on political considerations and using coerced confessions.

Prosecutors submitted 31 pieces of allegedly seditious content published on Apple Daily, including articles and commentaries as well as pages urging people to protest. Some of the material even advocated for violence in the protests, the prosecution argued.

In his commentaries, Lai alleged that the Chinese Communist Party sought to control Hong Kong via “electronic means and totalitarian machines,” Chau said. Lai had allegedly also given instructions to Apple Daily to introduce English content for the purpose of asking foreign countries to engage in sanctions against China and Hong Kong, the prosecution said.

WhatsApp messages purportedly showing that Lai had instructed editors to only concentrate on the “yellow” viewpoint — the color of the pro-democracy camp and the “voice that the world wants to know” — were also shown to the court.

Garnering support from political leaders such as former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as Sen. Marco Rubio via subscription to the English service would be a “protection” for Apple Daily, Lai had allegedly said in his messages.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to China’s rule in 1997 under a promise the city would retain its Western-style civil liberties for 50 years. That promise has become increasingly threadbare since the introduction of the security law, which has led to the arrests and silencing of many leading pro-democracy activists.

The governments of both Hong Kong and China have hailed the law for bringing back stability to the city.

Hong Kong, once seen as a bastion of media freedom in Asia, ranked 140th out of 180 countries and territories in Reporters Without Borders’ latest World Press Freedom Index. The group said the city had seen an “unprecedented setback” since 2020, when the security law was imposed.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press




Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol
Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in two separate Scarborough incidents. In the first incident on July 26, 2023, police say...

47m ago

Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal

Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the 2,100 flight attendants at...

38m ago

Male hospitalized after west end shooting: Toronto police
Male hospitalized after west end shooting: Toronto police

A male was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after police say he was grazed by a bullet in a west end shooting on Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the Humber Boulevard...

7h ago

Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas
Dozens of donated toys not delivered to families will be held until next Christmas

A Salvation Army spokesperson says a bin at Promenade Mall was emptied once on Dec. 20, but volunteers were unable to return before Christmas.

8h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

11h ago

5:08
Is 2024 a good time to buy a home in Canada?
Is 2024 a good time to buy a home in Canada?

After nearly two years of interest rate hikes, some experts believe reprieve is on the way in 2024. Melissa Duggan speaks with an economist from Desjardins on the challenges Canada's housing market is facing, and when is a good time to buy.

10h ago

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

