2 injured in Mississauga house fire

Two people are in hospital after a fire at a home in Mississauga.

Fire crews were called to the residence on Bishop Strachan Court near Derry Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say one person is being treated for minor burns while another person suffered smoke inhalation.

The area near the home was evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.