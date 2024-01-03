Idaho man arrested after flying stolen plane from North Las Vegas into California

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 8:49 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 8:56 pm.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — An Idaho man was arrested after stealing a plane from a North Las Vegas hangar, flying it over 100 miles into a southern California airport and eventually running into a desert area after officers inquired about the aircraft.

The man, who is currently in custody in San Bernardino County, faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and taking stolen property across state lines from the incident, which occurred on Saturday, according to the county sheriff’s department. There could be additional charges in Nevada, according to KSNV-TV.

North Las Vegas officials said the man could also be behind attempted airplane burglaries in the three previous days before his arrest, according to the station.

The aircraft was valued at about $80,000, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns
Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns

The City of Toronto can now move ahead with building supportive housing in Willowdale after residents who fought against the project were overruled. The narrow swath of green space on Cummer Avenue...

34m ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

3h ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

5h ago

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns
Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns

The City of Toronto can now move ahead with building supportive housing in Willowdale after residents who fought against the project were overruled. The narrow swath of green space on Cummer Avenue...

34m ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

3h ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

2m ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

9h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

6h ago

2:03
12 people taken to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus
12 people taken to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus

12 people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a Mississauga transit bus on highway 27 in Etobicoke. Shauna Hunt with the investigation into why the bus veered into oncoming traffic before ending up in a ditch.
2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.
More Videos