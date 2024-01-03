Last remaining charge dropped against Virginia elections official

By Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 4:22 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 4:26 pm.

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the last remaining charge against a northern Virginia elections official who had been accused of misconduct related to the 2020 elections.

A judge on Monday formally dismissed a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty against Michele White, the former registrar in Prince William County, a suburb outside the nation’s capital, after prosecutors requested the dismissal.

The most serious charges against White had already been dismissed. The Virginia Attorney General’s Office said it was forced to drop felony charges of corrupt conduct and making a false statement because a key witness had revised their testimony.

White was indicted back in 2022, and the office of Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares never spelled out publicly or in court papers exactly what it alleged White did wrong. Court records indicated only generally that the allegations had to do with 2020 election results, and county officials said back when White was indicted only that the alleged discrepancies in vote totals would not have affected the outcome of any race.

Assistant Attorney General James Herring declined comment on the case after Monday’s hearing.

White’s attorney, Zachary Stafford, said after the dismissal that the government’s case amounted to a hodgepodge of complaints “and the underlying theme was that Ms. White was bad at her job.”

He said the allegations ranged from trivial — that she moved her office to a different building — to a serious allegation that she reported incorrect results in the presidential race from the county’s central absentee precinct. Stafford said that allegation “was subsequently disproven by a Commonwealth witness.”

“(T)he evidence is clear that Ms. White did not commit any crimes during her tenure as Registrar in Prince William County, and the Attorney General’s office wisely dropped the charges,” Stafford said in a written statement. “This process has been traumatic for Ms. White, and today’s dismissal is just the first step towards recovering from that trauma. Ms. White was a dedicated public servant, and the evidence shows that she conducted an accurate election in 2020.”

The case against White is the only criminal prosecution brought thus far by a special Election Integrity Unit Miyares formed in 2022, with as many as 20 lawyers assigned to the unit.

“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections. It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth,” Miyares said when the unit was formed.

In White’s case, prosecutors insinuated that the case fell apart because a witness in the county’s elections office “conveniently” changed their testimony to the detriment of the government’s case.

At Monday’s hearing, Judge Carroll Weimer asked if the government was implying that there were “shenanigans” that caused the government’s case to collapse.

Herring maintained that he considered some of the witnesses’ revisions to their testimony “convenient” but said that he had no reason to believe that White was responsible for those revisions.

White’s attorney disputes that the witness’ testimony was inconsistent.

Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

1h ago

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Two Toronto councillors are calling a fire at a deli in North York a deliberate act and a hate crime. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire at International...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

2h ago

Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes
Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes

An Ontario woman who became ill after eating cantaloupe is the lead plaintiff in a second proposed class-action lawsuit filed over cantaloupe-linked salmonella infections across the country. A statement...

10m ago

Top Stories

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

1h ago

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Two Toronto councillors are calling a fire at a deli in North York a deliberate act and a hate crime. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire at International...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

2h ago

Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes
Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes

An Ontario woman who became ill after eating cantaloupe is the lead plaintiff in a second proposed class-action lawsuit filed over cantaloupe-linked salmonella infections across the country. A statement...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

5h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

2h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

22h ago

1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.

23h ago

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
More Videos