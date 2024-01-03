Multiple state capitols evacuated due to threats, but no dangerous items immediately found

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 12:03 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Multiple state capitols received threats Wednesday morning that led to evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of dangerous items was immediately found.

The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated their capitols. Lawmakers in Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Capitol was evacuated while state police investigated a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office. He said everyone was safe and officials were aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country. The threat was received as Kentucky lawmakers were meeting in the Capitol annex for ethics training.

Public safety officials locked down the Mississippi Capitol Wednesday morning following a bomb threat on the second day of the legislative session. The state Senate delayed its morning meeting after the building was evacuated. Bomb-sniffing dogs circled the building.

Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, said the Capitol was evacuated and searched but that nothing was found.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” Martin said.

