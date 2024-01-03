NATO to help buy 1,000 Patriot missiles to defend allies as Russia ramps up air assault on Ukraine

Volunteers and residents clear debris of an apartment building destroyed after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 8:50 am.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 8:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO announced Wednesday that it would help buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles so that allies can better protect their territory as Russia ramps up its air assault on Ukraine.

NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency said it will support a group of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, in buying the Patriots, which are used to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles as well as enemy aircraft.

According to industry sources, the contract could be worth around $5.5 billion.

The purchase could help allies free up more of their own defense systems for Ukraine. The agency said that “other user nations are expected to benefit from the conditions of the contract,” without elaborating.

“Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defenses are,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. “Scaling up ammunition production is key for Ukraine’s security and for ours.”

As an organization, NATO provides only non-lethal support to Ukraine, but its members send weapons and ammunition individually or in groups.

Russia’s latest round of attacks began Friday with its largest single assault on Ukraine of the conflict, which has bogged down into a grinding winter war of attrition along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line. More than 40 civilians have been killed since the weekend.

Ukraine’s two largest cities came under attack early Tuesday from Russian missiles that killed five people and injured as many as 130, officials said, as the war approaches its two-year mark.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers 'dread going into work': poll
Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers 'dread going into work': poll

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

1h ago

Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Two explosions minutes apart Wednesday in Iran targeted a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, killing at least 103 people and wounding at least 141 others as the...

1m ago

Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal

Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the 2,100 flight attendants at...

3h ago

Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol
Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in two separate Scarborough incidents. In the first incident on July 26, 2023, police say...

3h ago

Top Stories

Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers 'dread going into work': poll
Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers 'dread going into work': poll

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

1h ago

Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Two explosions minutes apart Wednesday in Iran targeted a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, killing at least 103 people and wounding at least 141 others as the...

1m ago

Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal

Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the 2,100 flight attendants at...

3h ago

Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol
Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in two separate Scarborough incidents. In the first incident on July 26, 2023, police say...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

14h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

15h ago

2:31
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary

By the time you read this, some of Canada's top CEOs will have earned more this year than you or I do all year. A new report finds CEO compensation has grown again - while the average person's salary hasn't kept pace.

16h ago

2:48
How will artificial intelligence advance in 2024?
How will artificial intelligence advance in 2024?

After a year of rapid growth, artificial intelligence will continue to take over more parts of our lives in 2024. Melissa Nakhavoly with what we can expect to see in the new year.

13h ago

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
More Videos