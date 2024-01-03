Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest

By Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 3:07 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 3:12 pm.

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge agreed Wednesday that the fact that the suspect was found lying on top of a badly wounded priest covered in blood stains last month inside the home where the priest lived next door to his small-town church suggests that Kierre Williams was responsible for the killing.

Washington County Judge Edward Matney ruled there was probable cause for the murder case against Williams, 43, to move forward. He will continue being held without bond until he is due back in court early next month to enter a plea to the murder and weapons charges he faces. His attorney has declined to discuss the case.

Prosecutors have said there doesn’t appear to be any connection between Williams and the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, who was fatally stabbed on Dec. 10 inside the rectory for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in tiny Fort Calhoun. The one-story home was still wrapped in crime scene tape Wednesday nearly a month after the attack.

The priest’s death came just four months after another seemingly random home invasion killing in the town of 1,100 that is eight miles north of Omaha and shook residents’ confidence in their safety.

Chief Deputy Washington County Attorney Erik Petersen recapped the key evidence against Williams Wednesday that he had mostly outlined in court documents last month. Sheriff’s Deputy Brady Tucker talked about what he saw after he rushed to the home minutes after the priest reported an intruder that Sunday morning, and a detective recounted what the initial investigation showed.

Tucker testified that he found Williams lying crossways on top of Gutgsell, whose face was covered with blood. Williams complied with commands to show his hands and get off the priest, and he was quickly taken into custody.

Though Williams didn’t have a weapon when he was arrested, investigators later found a broken knife with a serrated blade lying in the middle of a blood stain on the floor of Gutgsell’s bedroom.

When Williams was interviewed at the jail hours after the 65-year-old priest died at an Omaha hospital, he bore evidence of the attack. An autopsy confirmed that he died from multiple stab wounds.

“He was wearing ski pants, a coat, tennis shoes and kind of some winter gear,” Detective Greg Corns said. “There was blood on the exterior of the pants, the shoes and the shirt. There’s blood on the bottom of his shoes and some blood spatter on the top of the shoes as well.”

Prosecutors haven’t yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in this case.

Williams has an extensive criminal history with several felony convictions in other states. But at the time of the killing, he was working in a meatpacking plant in Sioux City, Iowa. It is not clear what brought him to Fort Calhoun.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Fire officials remain at the scene of a fire at a deli in North York that two Toronto councillors are calling a hate crime. Toronto fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking
Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking

Toronto media, ahem, crafts its share of hyperbolic crime headlines that could leave you convinced you'll be shot, carjacked and cannabilized the second you step foot in the Big Smoke. But according...

56m ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

56m ago

Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024
Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024

United Way Greater Toronto and Daily Bread Food Bank representatives say they saw a huge demand for help in 2023, adding it could grow in 2024.

1h ago

Top Stories

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Fire officials remain at the scene of a fire at a deli in North York that two Toronto councillors are calling a hate crime. Toronto fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking
Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking

Toronto media, ahem, crafts its share of hyperbolic crime headlines that could leave you convinced you'll be shot, carjacked and cannabilized the second you step foot in the Big Smoke. But according...

56m ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

56m ago

Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024
Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024

United Way Greater Toronto and Daily Bread Food Bank representatives say they saw a huge demand for help in 2023, adding it could grow in 2024.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

3h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

48m ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

21h ago

1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.

22h ago

2:31
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary

By the time you read this, some of Canada's top CEOs will have earned more this year than you or I do all year. A new report finds CEO compensation has grown again - while the average person's salary hasn't kept pace.

22h ago

More Videos