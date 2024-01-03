Woman stabbed during attempted robbery at Oakville pharmacy; suspects sought

A woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed by a suspect during a pharmacy robbery in Oakville.

Halton police say they were called to Abbeywood Pharmacy, near Abbeywood Drive and Third Line, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two suspects entered the business and one was armed with a knife. A female customer inside got into a confrontation with one of the suspects and was allegedly stabbed.

The second suspect was confronted by an employee and both fled the store without stealing anything.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects who were wearing disguises and dark clothing at the time of the attempted robbery.