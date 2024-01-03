Person killed by troopers in shootout on New York State Thruway

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 6:09 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 6:12 pm.

HILLBURN, N.Y. (AP) — New York state troopers killed a person in a shootout on a major highway Wednesday after stopping a vehicle identified in a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Two troopers stopped the vehicle on the New York State Thruway, or Interstate 87, in Hillburn near the New Jersey line just before 3 p.m., after discovering it was the subject of a “be on the lookout” alert tied to a homicide, state police said.

The driver opened fire on the troopers, who shot back and killed the person, authorities said.

One trooper had minor injuries and the other was not harmed, state police said.

Officials did not immediately release the name of the person killed or details of the homicide investigation. It was not clear if the person was a suspect in the homicide.

The shootout and ensuing investigation shut down the southbound lanes of the thruway for several hours, causing a major traffic jam that lasted into the evening.

Hillburn is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

6m ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

8m ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

2h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

4h ago

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

6m ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

8m ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

2h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

6h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

3h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.
1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.
2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
More Videos