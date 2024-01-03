Petition to limit size of Toronto running groups on sidewalks gaining traction

Toronto residents are speaking out on social media and a petition has been launched to regulate the size of running groups along public sidewalks.

Among them is Leah Madley, who said her dog was nearly trampled when she passed a group of runners. “She’s five pounds and they kicked her.”

Madley says she was downtown at King Street and Spadina Avenue one evening in November taking her dog for a bathroom break when she turned around and saw a big group of runners.

“I would say about 30 people started running down the sidewalk towards us and I just kind of stood there with her thinking they’ll move out of the way because my dog is going to the bathroom but unfortunately one of the runners, I don’t think it was intentional, but they did end up kicking her.”

Madley adds the runners carried on without apologizing, leaving her dog shaken but ok. She posted a video to TikTok in response to several other Toronto residents who shared similar stories.

“There’s nowhere for us to go, they’re running at us, literally shoulder-shoulder-shoulder bodying us, yelling at us,” said one person on TikTok.

“My issue is the commentary of, ‘Get out the way … move to the side.’ You move to the side,” added another in a video on the social media platform.

It’s not known what running group they are talking about, and Madley doesn’t know the group that went past her on the sidewalk.

There are dozens of run clubs in the city. One of the largest, Midnight Runners Toronto, says the group has been greatly concerned to hear about the experiences shared online regarding running communities in Toronto, telling CityNews in a statement:

“Our weekly events are open to all abilities and have a maximum attendance of 500 runners. Events have firm rules to ensure safety and respect, including the side of the road to run on, how to run safely, and how many organizers must be present. Runners are blocked to make way for pedestrians during the event, and reminded to share the space. All runners agree to our waiver stating they will behave respectfully at events.”

They added that while they strive to hold events smoothly and safely, “we understand that accidents do happen, and encourage our community and the public to report any incidents to our volunteers or online.”

Running coach Jamie Corrales echoes that sentiment. He has a weekly run club with 40-50 people and says leading by example can help set a positive tone.

“From my perspective, as a run leader, what we do is a lot of due diligence before these social runs, so we spend a few minutes going over run etiquette, So for example, telling people verbally we’re passing though them, or using hand signals, and just lettings other runners know we’re making a change of direction,” he says.

The Running Room, which holds multiple running clubs, said they were in no way associated with the run clubs described in local media in recent weeks.

“Our small groups were created to foster inclusion and safety, so no one has to run or walk alone. Toronto has so many great multi-use paths, away from traffic, that our group leaders prefer to use for running routes,” read a statement to CityNews. “Sidewalk safety and respect for the communities we reside in and travel through and the residents we share the spaces with has always been part of what we teach.”

As of Wednesday, more than 350 people had signed the petition called, “Stop Large Running Groups from Endangering Toronto Pedestrians,” started by another woman who spoke out about her experience on TikTok.

The City of Toronto said it does not issue permits for impromptu running events like those being described.

In a statement to CityNews, the City encouraged running groups with large memberships to be considerate and mindful of those they share public spaces with during their activity.