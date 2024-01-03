PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed ‘at no cost’ during vacation in Jamaica

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien during a visit to Brampton, Ontario on Friday September 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 3, 2024 4:23 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 4:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica “at no cost at a location owned by family friends” after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement that the federal ethics commissioner was consulted “on these details prior to the travel to ensure that the rules were followed.” 

The office offered the clarification the day before Trudeau’s holiday on the Caribbean island is set to conclude. 

Before his family left on Boxing Day, Trudeau’s office said it consulted with the ethics commissioner and the family would cover the cost of their stay and reimburse the public for the cost of travelling on a government plane.

Officials are not saying where Trudeau is staying, but CBC and Radio-Canada reported last spring that during the family’s last New Year’s trip to Jamaica, they stayed at a luxury estate owned by Peter Green, whose family has known the Trudeaus for decades. 

The public broadcaster reported at the time that the PMO declined to say whether Trudeau paid for his own accommodation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

1h ago

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Two Toronto councillors are calling a fire at a deli in North York a deliberate act and a hate crime. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire at International...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

2h ago

Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes
Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes

An Ontario woman who became ill after eating cantaloupe is the lead plaintiff in a second proposed class-action lawsuit filed over cantaloupe-linked salmonella infections across the country. A statement...

8m ago

