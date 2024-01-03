Police probing separate shootings in Mississauga, Toronto

Police in Toronto and Peel are investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night.

Officers first responded to shots fired in the Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive area of Mississauga at around 5:00 p.m.

A victim was found on scene and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

There’s no word on suspects.

At around 6:30 p.m. Toronto police responsed to a report of shots fired in the Islington Avenue and Bergamot Road area.

A man was located nearby with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect fled in a dark coloured SUV.

No further details were immediately available.