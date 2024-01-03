Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying.

Investigators say it happened on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at around 4:47 p.m at a restaurant in the Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West area.

The victim was in the washroom when police say the suspect “slid along the floor from the adjacent stall and prevented the woman from leaving the stall.”

While confined, police say the woman was sexually assaulted. The suspect also allegedly took her phone when she tried to call for help and demanded cash before stealing property from her.

Staff at the restaurant heard a commotion in the locked washroom and kicked down the door in an effort to intervene.

The man tried to run off but was arrested by officers after a brief foot chase.

Police believe the same man was the culprit in another disturbing incident a few weeks earlier at a business in the Bloor Street West and Clinton Street area.

Investigators say the man attended a business at around 7 p.m. on December 11th.

Despite the store being in the process of closing, he asked if he could use its services.

“He then attempted several times to lure the victim, a woman, into a washroom under false pretenses,” a release states.

The victim attempted to run from the store but was assaulted.

Police say the man then locked the door and turned the lights out, however, the victim was able to escape and the suspect fled.

Eric Oliha, 42, of no fixed address, is charged in connection to both incidents.

He’s facing nearly 10 charges, including two counts of forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault and robbery.