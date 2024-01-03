Prosecutors file evidence against Rays shortstop Wander Franco in Dominican Republic probe

FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco looks on during a baseball game on Aug. 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Franco was arrested Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in the Dominican Republic after being interviewed by prosecutors investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to an official in the Puerto Plata province prosecutor's office. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Martín Adames Alcántara, The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 4:13 pm.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican prosecutors investigating Wander Franco amid allegations that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a minor delivered evidence Wednesday to a judge who is expected to soon rule on the player’s future.

The judge is scheduled to analyze the documents and other evidence collected during a monthslong investigation and issue a ruling Friday in a courtroom in the northern Dominican Republic province of Puerto Plata, where the alleged act occurred.

The judge has several options: release Franco on bond, temporarily arrest him, prevent him from leaving the Dominican Republic or demand that he make occasional appearances until the investigation or a trial has ended.

The 22-year-old All-Star player remains in jail for now after being detained on Monday in Puerto Plata.

His attorney, Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación, has declined to talk to the press, saying only that Franco is doing fine.

Prosecutors also have declined comment.

Authorities have not shared details of the case, although prosecutors said on Aug. 14 that Franco was being investigated because of social media postings suggesting he had a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

On Dec. 26, police and prosecutors visited two of Franco’s properties located in his hometown of Baní, just southwest of the capital of Santo Domingo, but the player was not there.

On Dec. 28, a prosecutor requested that Franco appear, but he did not do so until Monday, when he was detained following a nearly three-hour interview.

Major League Baseball placed Franco on administrative leave in August under its the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players’ association. He was paid and received service time while on leave.

There is no timetable for a conclusion of the MLB’s investigation and whether the results might lead to discipline by the organization.

Martín Adames Alcántara, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

1h ago

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Two Toronto councillors are calling a fire at a deli in North York a deliberate act and a hate crime. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire at International...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

2h ago

Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes
Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes

An Ontario woman who became ill after eating cantaloupe is the lead plaintiff in a second proposed class-action lawsuit filed over cantaloupe-linked salmonella infections across the country. A statement...

10m ago

Top Stories

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

1h ago

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Two Toronto councillors are calling a fire at a deli in North York a deliberate act and a hate crime. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire at International...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

2h ago

Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes
Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes

An Ontario woman who became ill after eating cantaloupe is the lead plaintiff in a second proposed class-action lawsuit filed over cantaloupe-linked salmonella infections across the country. A statement...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

5h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

2h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

22h ago

1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.

23h ago

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
More Videos