Puerto Rico comptroller strikes down popular slogan used by governor’s office

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A widely used slogan by the office of Puerto Rico’s governor that sparked heavy criticism across the U.S. territory has been struck down this election year, the electoral comptroller’s office said Wednesday.

The phrase “Making things happen” can no longer appear on ads launched by the administration of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who is seeking a second term.

Walter Vélez, who oversees the office, told reporters that the slogan could allude to goals or achievements and, as a result, should not be used. He noted there’s a limit to using public funds for election-related advertising.

A spokeswoman for Pierluisi did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A lawsuit filed last year by the main opposition Popular Democratic Party alleging that more than $3 million in public funds have been used to promote the slogan is pending in court.

The Associated Press