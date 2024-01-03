Report: Data from 2022 California traffic stops shows ‘pervasive pattern’ of racial profiling

FILE - In this still image taken from video provided by courtesy of KABC-TV, a suspect's car is stopped after he led police through reckless chase swerving on roads and attempting to hit several cars, including patrol vehicles, Friday, March 29, 2019, in Burbank, Calif. While Black people make up 5.4% of California's population, Black motorists accounted for 12.5% of traffic stops in 2022, according to a state report released Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (KABC-TV via AP, File) KABC-TV

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 4:41 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 4:57 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black people accounted for nearly 13% of traffic stops in California in 2022, far above their 5% share of the state’s population, according to a report released Wednesday under a law designed to address racial profiling of motorists and pedestrians by police.

The annual report, compiled by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board, for the first time included data from all law enforcement agencies in the state.

Andrea Guerrero, co-chairperson of the board and executive director of Alliance San Diego, said in a statement that the “scale of data that California is collecting allows us to say definitively that profiling exists — it is a pervasive pattern across the state.”

“We must now turn to the hard work of ending profiling by bringing all the stakeholders to the table to ascertain and change the policies and the practices that enable it,” Guerrero said.

The board’s report includes data from nearly 4.6 million vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 535 law enforcement agencies in 2022. Another 25 departments each reported conducting zero stops in 2022.

The report includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and analyze bias in policing.

The data includes how officers perceive an individual’s race or gender, even if it’s different than how the person identifies, because the officer’s perception is what drives bias, the report said.

The board’s work informs agencies, the state’s police office training board and state lawmakers as they change policies and seek to decrease racial disparities and bias in policing.

Police reported that Hispanic or Latino people made up nearly 43% of the 2002 traffic stops, and that white people accounted for more than 32%.

Census estimates from 2021 say Black or African American people made up only 5.4% of California’s population of roughly 39 million, while white people were about 35.8%. Hispanic or Latino people made up roughly 32% of the state’s population that year.

The advisory board used 2021 population figures because it was the most recent data available at the time of their analysis.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

1h ago

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Two Toronto councillors are calling a fire at a deli in North York a deliberate act and a hate crime. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire at International...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

2h ago

Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes
Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes

An Ontario woman who became ill after eating cantaloupe is the lead plaintiff in a second proposed class-action lawsuit filed over cantaloupe-linked salmonella infections across the country. A statement...

8m ago

Top Stories

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

1h ago

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Two Toronto councillors are calling a fire at a deli in North York a deliberate act and a hate crime. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire at International...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

2h ago

Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes
Ontario woman files proposed class-action lawsuit over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes

An Ontario woman who became ill after eating cantaloupe is the lead plaintiff in a second proposed class-action lawsuit filed over cantaloupe-linked salmonella infections across the country. A statement...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

5h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

2h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

22h ago

1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.

23h ago

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
More Videos