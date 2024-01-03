Shohei Ohtani was ‘exceptionally attracted to this country,’ Blue Jays GM says

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has shed some light on the team’s failed pursuit of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani after being famously tight-lipped about the entire process during MLB’s Winter Meetings last month.

Speaking to reporters over Zoom on Wednesday, Atkins confirmed Ohtani did travel to the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., and said, “There’s no doubt in my mind” that Ohtani was interested in joining the club.

“We were obviously disappointed with the outcome, and it was a very difficult phone call to receive. One of the more difficult ones in my career,” Atkins said.

“At the same time, (it was an) incredible process and just group effort and collaboration that (we) feel so good about. Not only that process, but what it meant to be in that position for this organization, for the city, for the country. There’s no doubt in my mind he was exceptionally attracted to this country, this city, this team, felt incredible about the process, but we moved on.”

Ohtani ultimately signed a historic 10-year, $700-million contract to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the Blue Jays were at the centre of the drama leading up to that agreement, including a mysterious Zoom press availability by Atkins on the first day of the Winter Meetings in which he declined to disclose his location.

The Blue Jays have since made other moves in free agency, bringing back Kevin Kiermaier and adding utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Atkins said Wednesday the team may add more bats ahead of the 2024 season. Former Blue Jays that have yet to sign new deals on the open market include Matt Chapman, Whit Merrifield, Brandon Belt, Jordan Hicks and Hyun Jin Ryu.