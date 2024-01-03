S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 103.16 points at 20,768.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 247.00 points at 37,468.04. The S&P 500 index was down 30.32 points at 4,712.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 116.60 points at 14,649.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.91 cents US compared with 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.07 at US$72.45 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$30.20 at US$2,043.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.86 a pound.

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

35m ago

Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Two bombs exploded minutes apart Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, officials in Iran said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East...

updated

45m ago

Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says
Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has shed some light on the team's failed pursuit of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani after being famously tight-lipped about the entire process during MLB's...

1h ago

Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway
Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway

Toronto's fire chief says fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries are a growing concern after a recent blaze aboard a subway train showed how quickly flames sparked by a faulty battery can spread. Videos...

9m ago

