Suncor reports 808,000 barrels per day of upstream production in fourth quarter

The Suncor Energy Centre picture in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 3, 2024 9:46 am.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 9:56 am.

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says its upstream production in the fourth quarter was 808,000 barrels per day, the second highest quarter in the company’s history.

The Calgary-based company says the performance for the last three months of the year resulted in annual average upstream production of 746,000 bbls/d for 2023.

Suncor says net synthetic crude oil production was 476,000 bbls/d and net non-upgraded bitumen production was 282,000 bbls/d resulting in total oilsands production of 758,000 bbls/d for the quarter. 

Total production from its exploration and production operations was 50,000 bbls/d in the fourth quarter including production from the ramp up at Terra Nova.

Suncor says its downstream operations posted average refining utilization of 97 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter financial and operating results on Feb. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers 'dread going into work': poll
Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers 'dread going into work': poll

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

2h ago

Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Two bombs exploded minutes apart Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, officials in Iran said, killing at least 103 people and wounding at least...

updated

10m ago

Woman stabbed during attempted robbery at Oakville pharmacy; suspects sought
Woman stabbed during attempted robbery at Oakville pharmacy; suspects sought

A woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed by a suspect during a pharmacy robbery in Oakville. Halton police say they were called to Abbeywood Pharmacy, near Abbeywood Drive and Third Line,...

37m ago

3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle in Burlington
3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle in Burlington

Three people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision with the driver of a stolen SUV in Burlington, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle...

4m ago

